    22:44, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Tashkent to host United Clean Coders hackathon

    TUIT will host a United Clean Coders hackathon
    Photo credit: UzA

    Tashkent University of Information Technologies named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi (TUIT) will host the United Clean Coders hackathon from May 21 to 23, UzA reports. 

    On the first day of the hackathon, the organizers will get acquainted with the teams and their projects. The following two days are spent developing a minimum viable product (MVP).

    The event is part of the TUIT Bright Future competition series. Students from all universities in Uzbekistan can take part in the hackathon.

    To participate, you must create a team of three people and send an application by filling out a form. Team registration will last until May 20.

