Tashkent to host Uzbek-Kazakh business forum

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan is discussing the issue of holding the Uzbek-Kazakh Business Forum in Tashkent on September 16, 2017, Kazinform special correspondent in Uzbekistan reports.

The business forum is aimed to establish and strengthen the cooperation ties between Uzbek and Kazakh companies of various economic sectors at a totally new level and discuss the issues of establishing joint ventures and implementing investment projects within the territories of the two countries.

During the event at the Uzexpocenter, the Uzbek and Kazakh sides are to show the presentations and arrange individual bilateral negotiations between Uzbek and Kazakh companies.

Earlier, we reported that the Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan held a meeting with the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan so that to implement the practical steps in the furtherance of the Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents' initiatives to achieve the $5 billion growth of the mutual trade turnover. There, the sides agreed to organize meetings between entrepreneurs of the two countries in the framework of contacts and business forums.

In addition, it was proposed to launch a number of joint pilot projects for the industrial cooperation between the enterprises of the two countries, including cluster production. The sides agreed to consider the textile, chemical industry, agricultural chemistry, and production of construction materials as the top priorities.