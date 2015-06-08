Tashkent welcomes Asian Junior Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championship has kicked off in the capital of Uzbekistan - Tashkent today, the ASBC reports.

Attending are 116 young boxers from 15 countries, namely Afghanistan, Jordan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. The athletes are going to vie for medals in 13 weight categories. Final bouts are scheduled for June 14. The analogous championship gathered 98 athletes in Shymkent, Kazakhstan in 2013.