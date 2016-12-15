Tasmagambetov: Being independent is key value for all nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A solemn meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev was held in Astana on Thursday.

Vice Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov addressed the meeting stressing that every citizen should be proud of rich history of the Motherland.



"The key value for every nation is to be independent. Today we feel joy that we haven't felt before. Our vast steppe, legacy of our ancestors and the history itself illustrate it," Imangali Tasmagambetov noted at the meeting.



Speaking of 128 khans and kagans who left a mark in the history of the Great Steppe, Tasmagambetov pointed out that they failed to mark the borders of their state.



"None of the great Kazakh leaders was successful in protecting his people from outside dangers. None of them instilled peace and accord," said he commended the efforts of the current President of Kazakhstan.



Tasmagambetov also praised the foreign policy strategy chosen by Kazakhstan.