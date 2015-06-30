Tasmagambetov partakes in SCO defense ministers meeting (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today St. Petersburg has held a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov. Mr. Tasmagambetov noted that the level of cooperation between the SCO member states is dynamically developing. "We are going in every possible way to strengthen and enhance it, to raise the value of the SCO. In this regard, we hope that you will support Kazakhstan's initiative to hold the next meeting in Astana in May 2016," said Kazakh Defence Minister. Following the sitting heads of delegations signed and approved the submitted documents, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan reported. The same day the Kazakh delegation held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Colonel-General Chang Wanquan. It should be noted that strengthening and expanding cooperation with China is one of the main strategic priorities of Kazakhstan. Kazakh-Chinese relations have deep historical roots. Collaboration within the SCO is of significant importance. This organization supports the establishment of a common and indivisible security space in Asia. In addition, the organization holds regular activities including the anti-terrorism military exercise "Peace mission".