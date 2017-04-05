EN
    22:42, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Tasmagambetov receives Bosnian and Equatorial Guinean ambassadors

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov received visits of two foreign countries, the press-service of Kazakh Embassy to Russian Federation reported.

    Meeting with Bosnian Herzegovinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Mustafa Muezinovich they discussed the prospects for bilateral investment cooperation. The emphasis was made on collaboration development in energy sector.

    The parties noted their readiness to intensify and expand bilateral contacts in the global arena.

    Tasmagambetov familiarized the guest with socioeconomic modernization in Kazakhstan and the current aspects of Eurasian integration.  

    Together with Equatorial Guinean Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jose Esono Micha Akeng they discussed the issues of deepening diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Equatorial Guinea. Particularly, his candidacy as a head of diplomatic mission of his country to Kazakhstan is under approval.  In addition, the diplomats addressed the aspects of intensifying trade and economic relations and arranging the visit of Equatorial Guinea governmental delegation to Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh Ambassador invited the ambassadors to visit EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

     

