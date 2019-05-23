Taspikhov's election campaign headquarters hold meetings in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov's election campaign headquarters held several meetings in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Members of the election campaign headquarters visited the dermatovenerologic dispensary in Almaty and the Koktem health center and met with the medical staff of both facilities to highlight the focal points of Taspikhov's election program.



Over 130 people participated in the meetings.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election canvassing began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered seven presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election scheduled to be held on June 9.