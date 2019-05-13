Taspikhov's election campaign headquarters hold presentation for mass media

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov held a presentation for mass media of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

Attending the event were reps of the regional branch of Qazaqstan Television and Radio Company, regional newspapers Arka azhary, Akmolinskaya Pravda, Stepnoy mayak and Kokshetau.



During the presentation those present were informed of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov and his election platform.



Recall that the pre-election campaign kicked off on May 11 across Kazakhstan and will run until June 8. The presidential election will be held on June 9.