TASS to hold summit of world's leading news agencies during SPIEF-2019

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM TASS will hold the summit of the world's leading news agencies as part of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian news agency's Corporate Communication Department said in a statement on Monday.

"For the sixth consecutive year, TASS will hold the summit of the world's biggest news agencies. This time, senior executives and journalists from all leading Chinese media outlets - permanent partners of TASS - will join it," the statement reads. "In total, over 60 participants from almost 30 countries will gather on the sidelines of the forum."

The SPIEF-2019 business program also includes a debate, headlined ‘Is the Media a Participant or an Observer in Global Conflicts?' It will be moderated by Russian representative at the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) Mikhail Gusman and Press Association Chief Executive Clive Marshall, TASS reports.

Besides, a meeting of the council of heads of CIS state-run news agencies, chaired by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, will also take place during the economic forum.

TASS Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Maxim Filimonov will moderate the forum's debates headlined ‘Finance and the Hype of Millennials: How the Financial Sector is Changing Under the Sway of the New Generation' and ‘The Potential and Prospects for Developing the Digital Economy in the Russian Regions.' The debates will be held on June 6 and 7, respectively.

SPIEF has been held since 1997, and it has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.

SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event, organized by the Roscongress foundation.