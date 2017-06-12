Tatar President: Kazakhstan to take pride in EXPO for centuries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The corner of Tatarstan in the Russian pavilion has opened at Expo 2017 international exhibition in Astana. The solemn launch ceremony of the Week of Tatarstan was attended by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the mentioned country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This is a world-class event. Things will be humming here for three months. The whole world will turn its gaze to here. The energy issue is the most important thing in the life processes. Here you can find the latest technologies and approaches. Of course, this project is gigantic and complex. I was here six months ago.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov [Head of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company] showed me the process of construction and preparation. What has been done in the last six months is the heroism of those people who accomplished and created this unique monument for Kazakhstan you will be proud of for centuries. What has been done will serve to the people of Kazakhstan," he said in his welcoming speech.





During the event, Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted that Tatarstan is a leading innovatively developed region of Russia and a country fraternal for Kazakhstan.

Tatarstan's theme of participation is "Human Energy is the Driver of International Cooperation in Technological Development". Using touch control, the guests can get to know the famous people of Tatarstan, the images of which appear on a LED wall. They include athletes, scientists, heads of large companies, who made a significant contribution to the country's development.

At the same time, the corner of Tatarstan acquaints visitors with the peculiarities of the country. Here you can make a free commemorative picture.

It was the Republic of Tatarstan State Song and Dance Ensemble that performed at the solemn ceremony.



