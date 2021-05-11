Tatarstan declares national mourning on May 12 after school shooting

KAZAN. TATAR-INFORM-KAZINFORM – President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has declared May 12 as the day of national mourning following a horrific armed attack on a secondary school in the capital city, Kazan, Kazinform has learnt from Tatar-Inform.

According to the latest reports, 8 people died and at least 21 were injured as a result of the school shooting in Kazan. An individual reportedly opened fire at school №175 at around 9:20 am local time earlier this morning. The attacker was detained. All those injured have been hospitalized.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin, Head of the President’s Office Asgat Safarov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan Artyom Khokhorin and Prosecutor of Tatarstan Ildus Nafikov all rushed to the scene to survey the aftermath of the tragedy.

It was announced that the families of the victims will be provided with all necessary assistance, including the financial one.

Earlier it was reported that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences of President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the school shooting which entailed multiple victims among schoolchildren.