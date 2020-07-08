EN
    19:36, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Tatarstan experts to help E Kazakhstan treat coronavirus

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Experienced experts of Tatarstan will arrive in East Kazakhstan to help doctors treat people diagnosed with coronavirus,» East Kazakhstan Governor Danial Akhmetov told an online briefing.

    Governor Akhmetov talked over phone with the President of Tatarstan. He added that the deputy governor held talks with the Healthcare Minister of Tatarstan.

    Above 20 highly skilled specialists will arrive soon in East Kazakhstan to consult local doctors and coronavirus-positive patients to speed up their recovery.


