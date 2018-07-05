EN
    10:17, 05 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Tatarstan TV channel opens its bureau in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov unveiled a correspondent centre of Tatarstan - New Century TV and Radio Company in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Its aim is to show the life of Tatars, living in Kazakhstan, about public societies working in the sphere of preserving the native language, culture, traditions and customs of Tatars, as well as the most significant events occurring in Kazakhstan, and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan at large.

    The bureau is located at KazMediaCentre.

    The Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs of Kazakhstan initiated the opening of the bureau in Astana. Last August head of the congress Taufuk Karimov voiced the proposal at the meeting with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov held in Taldykorgan.

    Tatarstan - New Century TV and Radio Company is the largest media holding of Tatarstan and Volga region. It consists of TNV-Tatartstan, TNV- Planeta TV channels and Bolgar radiosy radio station.

    It has correspondent centers in Moscow, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Orenburg, Tyumen, etc. The Astana office is its first foreign bureau abroad.

