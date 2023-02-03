EN
    Tau Go app for amateur mountain hikers set to be launched in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14 rescue efforts for 147 tourists in mountains have been carried out during this winter in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Ibragim Kulshimbayev, Kazakh first vice minister of emergency situations, special control and rescue posts with rescuers on duty around the clock so as to reduce the time of their arrival to scenes of accidents are being created in mountainous areas.

    «Work is ongoing to create a single tourist navigation system and launch the smart-navigator Tau Go app for amateur mountain hikers to be integrated with the database of the emergency situations departments. Work is underway to digitize 2GIS-referenced tourist routes in mountains to be available offline,» said the vice minister.

    To ensure tourists' safety in mountains 14 cabins for tourists to wait out and receive emergency first aid kits were built in mountainous areas in Almaty.

    Kulshimbayev added that 14 rescue efforts for 147 tourists in mountains have been carried out this winter in Kazakhstan.


