Tax and Customs Codes to be merged – National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will merge Tax and Customs Codes, this has been announced by the minister of national economy Yerbolat Dossayev at the Government Hour in Majilis.

According to his words, anti-crisis plan of the Government and the National Bank consists of two sections: formation of a new structure of economy; prompt measures to stimulate growth of economy. The first section is aimed at stabilization of the financial sector. The second section is directed to optimization of fiscal policy. The main objectives of fiscal policy will be increasing the efficiency of public expenditure and effective use of financial resources of the National funds. The minister said that before April 2016 it is planned to work out a new concept of formation and use of funds as well as Budget Code. In the framework of budgeting for 2017-2019 there will be carried out full audit of the republican and local budget programs with cost optimization. The draft project of the unified Tax and Customs codes will be submitted to the Parliament before September 1, 2016.