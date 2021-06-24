Tax Code amended by President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On enactment of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code)», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.