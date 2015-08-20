BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The chief suspect in the deadly bombing of Bangkok's popular Erawan Shrine is "an unnamed male foreigner," according to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday by a Thai court.

A Thai motorbike taxi driver who believes he picked up the suspect shortly after the blast also said he did not seem to be Thai.

Driver Kasem Pooksuwan, 47, told CNN that the man -- who spoke an unfamiliar language on his cell phone during the short ride -- didn't speak to him at all but showed him a piece of paper with the name of a central city park written in English.

"When I dropped him, he still appeared very calm, just like (a) normal customer. He seemed not in a hurry at all," Kasem said.

Thai police spokesman Lt. Gen. Prawut Thavornsiri earlier said police had questioned the motorcycle taxi driver but did not give details of what the man had told them.

Police believe the man suspected of carrying out the deadly bombing in the heart of the Thai capital probably had accomplices.

Examination of surveillance video footage from the Erawan Shrine indicates at least two others were helping the main suspect in the attack that killed 20 people and wounded more than 120 Monday evening, police officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Authorities are hunting for the man seen on a surveillance video putting a backpack under a bench in the shrine and then walking away shortly before the blast went off.

Beyond the yellow T-shirt and dark-framed glasses he was wearing, little is known so far about the man who police say they are "very sure" is the bomber.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha appealed on Wednesday for the chief suspect to turn himself in to authorities. Addressing reporters, Prayuth said he feared the suspect "might be silenced by killing" and that if he wanted to be safe, he should surrender.