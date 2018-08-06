Taxify says Central Asia a «very interesting» region

BAKU. KAZINFORM Taxify considers Central Asia as a very interesting region, given that the company is always researching and expanding to new countries as well as more cities in existing markets of service, Jevgeni Beloussov, Regional Expansion Manager at Taxify, told Trend on Aug. 1.

He noted that Taxify is a great fit for markets where there is consumer demand, lack of competition and a welcoming regulatory environment, Trend reports.

"Taxify was born in Europe, which is one of the most challenging regions in the world from a regulatory point of view. So, we have always had to find ways of working together with local and central governments. Today, we are operating in more than 25 countries across the globe, all very different," Beloussov said.

The company official underlined that Taxify always thinks about the consumers and the drivers, so both can get a fair deal.

"Competition in the market is usually the best thing for passengers as well as drivers. It requires everyone to try harder and improve quality. We are happy to work with local and central governments to help them define regulations that benefit customers," Beloussov concluded.

Taxify is an international transportation network company, founded and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. The service was launched in August 2013, and in 2014 it went on to foreign shores.

The company develops and operates the Taxify mobile application, which allows requesting a taxi or private driver from their smartphone. Taxify was the first transportation app in the world to allow customers to pay for their trips via mobile carrier billing. In 2014, Taxify received award for best mobile app in Estonia. Taxify was also nominated as The Breakthrough of the Year 2014 for having the strongest impact on Estonian ICT sector.

In 2017, Taxify launched its services in London by acquiring a local taxi company with a licence to operate, but was forced by Transport for London to shut down its services. Taxify has filed a new licence application with plans to reopen services in London.

Following the setback in London, Taxify launched its services in Paris and Lisbon.

As of May 2018, Taxify operates in 25 countries and 40 cities in Europe, Africa, West Asia and Central America. The company has 10 million customers globally and more than 500,000 drivers use the platform to offer rides.