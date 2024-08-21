Taylor Swift's Eras tour delivers a £1bn boost to UK economy

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour has not only captivated millions of fans but also significantly boosted the UK economy, contributing an estimated £1 billion, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The pop sensation concluded the European leg of her tour with a historic performance at Wembley Stadium, marking her eighth show at the venue this summer—a record for any solo artist, surpassing Michael Jackson's seven shows during his Bad Tour in 1988.

The final Wembley concert featured surprise appearances by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine and Jack Antonoff, frontman of Bleachers. The audience was also treated to the premiere of a new music video and the first live performance of Swift’s song ‘So long, London’.

Swift's tour has been a major economic force, with nearly 1.2 million people attending her UK shows. Fans spent heavily on tickets, travel, accommodation, and other expenses, with the average concert-goer shelling out £848. The tour’s impact was even recorded by geophysicists in Edinburgh, where fans' dancing at Murrayfield Stadium during the song ‘Ready for it?’ generated seismic waves.

The London performances were a highlight of the tour, with Swift performing more times in the city than in any other location. Her deep connection with the UK was evident as she expressed her love for performing in London, calling the final show ‘the best’ and praising the fans for their enthusiastic participation.

After the concert, Swift premiered a new music video, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Eras Tour. The video, set to the song ‘I can do it with a broken heart’, highlighted the emotional challenges Swift faced during the tour, particularly following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

The tour has not been without its darker moments. In July, three young girls were tragically killed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, and a few weeks later, Swift was forced to cancel three shows in Vienna after security forces foiled a potential attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium. While Swift reached out privately to the families affected, she chose to focus on the positive aspects of the tour during her performances.

The Eras Tour has become a cultural phenomenon, fostering a sense of community among fans, who exchange friendship bracelets and create detailed records of the tour’s every detail. The tour's incredible success has positioned it to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, with total revenues expected to surpass $2 billion by its conclusion in December.

As Swift prepares for the final leg of her tour in the US and Canada, her impact on the music industry and the global economy continues to be felt, solidifying her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.