Taza Qazaqstan campaign continues in Zhambyl region

A total of 700,000 residents of the Zhambyl region participated in the Taza (Clean) Qazaqstan campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A surrounding area of the multidisciplinary children's hospital located in Taraz has been cleaned up of garbage.

In addition to the historical sites’ contamination, there are such disturbances as the deliberate destruction of valuable relics, and various inscriptions appear on historical and cultural monuments. For instance, the Aisha Bibi mausoleum, located in Zhambyl district, has not been spared this misfortune. In this regard, aksakals and veterans of the village, as well as young people, collectively undertook repairs and cleaning at the historical site.

According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address, a caring for the cleanliness of the environment is a daily norm for everyone.

A total of 500 individuals filled 100 bags with garbage, which was transported to a landfill.