‘Taza tabigat’ ecological project kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The implementation of the national ecological project «Taza tabigat» (Clean nature) has kicked off in Kazakhstan on the eve of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

The ministry together with regional authorities organized campaigns across Kazakhstan to plant trees, clear springs and beautify territories. The first campaigns kicked off in the city of Turkestan and then continued in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions as well as in Shymkent city.

Within the framework of the project it is expected to plant 2 billion trees in forests and 15 million trees in the cities of Kazakhstan.

«In his state-of-the-nation address Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving the state of environment. The nationwide ecological measures are provided by the pre-election campaign of the Nur Otan Party and within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The analogous campaigns will take place in April in other regions [of Kazakhstan],» Minister of Ecology Magzum Mirzagaliyev said during his visit to Turkestan.

A lot of new trees were planted in the region during Minister Mirzagaliyev’s visit to Turkestan region. Veterans, Kazakhstani journalists, and many other distinguished guests took part in the planting of the trees near the Khodja Akhmed Yassawi Mauseleum.

Up to 170,000 trees are set to be plants in the region until 2025 in the territory of 110,210 ha.