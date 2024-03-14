TB mortality reducing in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Minister

Mortality from tuberculosis and other infectious diseases declined in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova as saying.

In 2023 total mortality was 6.5 per 1,000 population, infant and maternal mortality made 7.69 permille and 11.4 permille correspondinigly.

The Minister reported a decrease in deaths from circulatory illnesses, cancer, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases.

“The life expectancy was 74.4 years in Kazakhstan in 2022. There's room for improvement,” the Kazakh Minister told the 7th meeting of the SCO Healthcare Ministers in Astana.

Akmaral Alnazarova said Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening primary healthcare. Rural populations are provided with online services. Besides, mobile medical complexes and trains were launched in the country.

655 primary healthcare facilities, including outpatient clinics, and rural medical posts will be built in Kazakhstan in the next two years.