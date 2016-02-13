TCO allocated more than $1.1 bln for implementation of social projects

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Non-governmental organizations that have implemented Tengizchevroil's (TCO) community investment projects made reports at the annual TCO Town Hall Meeting in the Atyrau oblast. The meeting was attended by TCO employees, oblast akimat officials, TCO Partners, non-governmental organizations and media representatives, according to the press release of the company.

Consistent with the best international practice on corporate responsibility, TCO allocates significant funds for social development of Atyrau Oblast through a number of grant programs as Egilik voluntary program and Community Investment Program (CIP), - noted General Director Ted Etchison.

Joint implementation of the projects with non-governmental organizations with extensive experience in solving socially important issues is proving effective. The CIP with the annual budget of 1 million US dollars provides an opportunity for successful implementation of the projects aimed at the development of such social spheres as healthcare and education.

The projects implemented jointly with seven partner-NGOs have had a very positive benefit in the communities in which they were delivered and increased public participation in the projects. In a Town Hall Meeting a number of non-governmental organizations and volunteers who have demonstrated best practices of support for local business and community were awarded special prizes.

Since 1993, TCO allocated more than 1.1 billion US dollars for the implementation of various social projects for the benefit of its employees and community of Atyrau oblast. In 2016, for the purpose of improving the quality of health care, education and teaching in the region, TCO has invested about 1 million US dollars on Community Investment Program.

NOTE: Tengizchevroil LLP is a Kazakhstani partnership that explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil, LPG, dry gas and sulfur. TCO conducts its operations in accordance with world-class safety and environmental standards. In April 1993, Tengizchevroil was formed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation. Current partners are: Chevron, 50 percent; KazMunaiGas NC JSC, 20 percent; ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc., 25 percent and LukArco, 5 percent.