    07:35, 15 March 2017 | GMT +6

    TCO fined at more than 4bln tenge

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM LLP Tengizchevroil opeating Tengiz and Korolevskoye oil deposits in Atyrau region has been fined for emergency discharge of 33mln393thousand cubic meters of gas in atmosphere, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The gas flaring incident carried out without a special permission was registered in TCO in January-February 2016. The amount of the penalty is 4,845,174,897  tenge,  Ecological Inspector for Atyrau region Kanat Kalmukhan says. 

    Environment Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
