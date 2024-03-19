TCO Future Growth Project: production to increase by 12mln tons per annum

The Ministry of Energy revealed the current status of the Tengizchevroil Future Growth Project, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry, TCO expects that its production will increase by 12 million tons per year as part of implementation of the Future Growth Project/Wellhead Pressure Management Project. The project is now at the final stage of implementation. The actual costs of the project make $46 billion, with the overall progress of work at 99.4%. The main construction works were completed in 2023. Systems Completion and commissioning works are underway, the Ministry reported.

In September 2023, TCO announced the planned overall increase in project cost and schedule shift, after which TCO, together with its partners, held a seminar on Cost and Schedule Risk Assessment.