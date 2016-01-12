TCO imposed 960 mln fine for associated gas burning

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The court of Atyrau region has fined LLP Tengizchevroil at 960 mln tenge, Kazinform reports

"By a decision of the Specialized Interdistrict Economic Court, LLP Tengizchevroil operating at Tengiz deposit has been imposed a fine for associated gas flaring." an official statement of the court reads.

The incident occurred in January 2013. The investigation found out that the company burnt 17 mln 500 thousand cubic meters of associated gas. The amount of the penalty made 960 mln tenge, the press service of the regional court says.