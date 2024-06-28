EN
    13:54, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    TCO paid $5.3bln to state budget in 5M2024

    TCO paid $5.3bln to state budget
    Photo credit: TCO

    From January 2024 to May 31, 2024, Tengizchevroil’s direct payments to Kazakhstan’s economy made around $5.3 billion, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the company, these payments include local employees’ salaries, public procurements, payments to state enterprises, payment of dividends to Kazakhstani partner, as well as taxes, royalties, transferred to the state budget.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tengizchevroil could emerge as the primary source of dividends, amounting to $1.5 billion, among Chevron’s affiliates in the second quarter.

