TCO to supply 7 bcm of dry gas to new Gas Chemical Complex in Atyrau

АТЫРАУ. КАЗИНФОРМ - After completion of the construction project of Kazakhstan's first integrated Gas Chemical Complex the raw material will be supplied from Tengiz field. Each each year the Gas Chemical Complex will receive 7 billion m3 of dry gas, 550 thousand tons of propane and 380 thousand tons of butane.

According to the RoK Energy Ministry, the commitment of TCO to supply gas to the gas chemical complex, once it is built, is based on the project agreement dated April 2, 1993. In May 2007 TCO and Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) signed a memorandum of mutual understanding for conclusion of long-term agreements for supply of the resources. On February 15, 2008 the supply agreement was signed between Kazakhstan, TCO and partners.