TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In 2022, Tengizchevroil supplied 87% of its processed commercial gas to the country's domestic market, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Henceforth, all processed commercial gas will be supplied to the domestic market, namely, to single operator JSC QazaqGas. We do not plan to export it,» TCO General Manager Darmen Aronov said.

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government together with the shareholders of Tengiz oilfield to redirect additional 2 billion cubic meters of gas to the domestic market.