ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed a decree awarding teacher of basic military training at No.32 gymnasium school in Astana Alexander Rudenko the Aibyn Order, 2nd degree, posthumously, for courage in an extreme situation with saving a human life, Kazinform reports.

On July 12, 2023, Alexander Rudenko died while saving a child from drowning on Lake Shchuchye.