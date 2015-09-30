Teacher fired after beating teen student

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teacher attacked a student at a local school in Martobe district of South Kazakhstan region.

11th grader Daulet Kultayev said that he was attacked by the teacher after he asked him to repeat the task. The teacher started to beat Daulet in a class and then took the teenager outside the school and continued to strike. "I hit my head on the wall and lost consciousness," said the student. The school is said to have been investigating the student mother's allegation. The child's mother has filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of South Kazakhstan region. An investigation is being launched there. The teacher, reportedly, also served as deputy director for educational work. The teacher involved in the incident has been terminated by the school number 27.