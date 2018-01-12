EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 12 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Teacher goes missing in blinding blizzard in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A teacher caught in bad weather disappeared on January 11 in Bereke village of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    The alarm was raised after the 20-year-old man didn't return home on Thursday. The police immediately launched a rescue effort which stretched into its second day this morning.

    According to the regional press service, the teacher left the school building at 12:30 p.m. He apparently lost his way in the blinding blizzard and dropped by to a fellow villager's house. That was the last time he was seen.

    Marat Alzhanov, head of the local police office, confirmed that a volunteer rescue effort is underway as well. The police are searching for the missing teacher in the nearby villages and in the steppe.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!