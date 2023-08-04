EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 04 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Teacher stabbed at high school in Daejeon

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    DAEJEON. KAZINFORM - An unidentified man stabbed a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon and ran away, police said Friday, Yonhap reports.

    The suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.

    The teacher in his 40s was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

    The suspect reportedly looked for the victim at a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

    According to police, a witness reported hearing the teacher saying, «It is my fault.»

    Police said they are currently tracking the suspect.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!