TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:05, 07 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Teachers of Kazakhstan welcome changes in education proposed by President

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Principal of school №10 in Petropavlovsk Tatyana Antsibor is confident that the new socially oriented Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Nation is of paramount importance for each citizen of the country, Kazinform reports. 

    Tatyana Antsibor especially praised the forthcoming changes in the sphere of education highlighted in the Address.

    "Our land has a wealth of hard-working, smart and professional educators. The President paid particular attention to the sphere of education in his Address. Teachers bring up the future generation and raising their salaries is somewhat an encouragement," she noted.


    Ms Antsibor also welcomed changes that will take place in pre-school education.

    "We are trusted with shaping up the future of the country, the independence of Kazakhstan is in our hands. A lot of hard work is ahead," she added.

    Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2018 Responses to President's Message
