Team Alvarez threatens to take 'appropriate' action following Golovkin's inflammatory comments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez who promotes Canelo, threatened Gennady Golovkin with retaliatory actions after he accused Canelo of knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs, sports.kz reports.

On Tuesday, Gennady said that 'Canelo' probably used illegal drugs before their first fight in September. The unified champion also said he thinks that Oscar De La Hoya "is also not clean."

"It sounds like he wants out of the fight, he doesn't sound confident," stated Gomez to BoxingScene.com. "If he wants out of the fight he should say so. But these comments, it's very different and contrary to what he said last week - very different and contrary. I am very disappointed, his comments about the needle marks and about Oscar and all the other ridiculous comments. They're obviously not true, they're wrong. It's defamation and we're going to take appropriate action. We had a great meeting two weeks ago," said Gomez. "We talked about this (with Tom Loeffler - Ed.), but it seems Tom has no control whatsoever. He can't control Abel (Sanchez, who trains Golovkin), that's a fact. So you know if Gennady is talking like that, he's worried. He's worried about the fight. So if he doesn't want to fight, he should just come out and say it," Boxingscene.com cites Gomez.