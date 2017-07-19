EN
    22:35, 19 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Team Astana's Aru loses top 3 position at Tour de France

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stage 17 of the Tour de France is over. The peloton covered 183 kilometers along a mountain route, according to Sports.kz.

    The stage winner was Primož Roglič, a Slovenian rider of "Lotto NL-Jumbo" team. The second and the third places were taken by Colombian Rigoberto Urán of "Cannondale-Drapac" and the leader of the overall standings, British Christopher Froome of "Sky", respectively.

    Fabio Aru, the captain of Astana Pro Team, finished tenth on the stage.

     

