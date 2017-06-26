Team Astana's Fabio Aru wins Italy Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Cycling Team's rider Fabio Aru won the Italian National Championship, Kazinform reports with reference to the team's press service.

Astana at the Italian National Championship was represented by six riders: Aru, Cataldo, Tiralongo, Moser, Gatto, and Minali.

The second place in the race was taken by Diego Ulysses, and the third was Rinaldo Nocentini.

Then it has been the captain that attacked at 19 km to go, with 4 km left to climb. He was able to accumulate a 40 seconds advantage in the climb. Then he was brave and good enough to keep the gap unchanged in the 7 km descent and the 7 km flat before the finish line.

Aru has ridden with a Michele Scarponi jersey he borrowed from the late Astana rider during the training camp in Sierra Nevada earlier in April.

Fabio Aru dedicated his victory to Scarponi.