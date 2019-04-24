Team Belarus land in Kazakhstan for 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Belarusian national hockey team have landed at the international airport of Nur-Sultan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Belarusian hockey players are here to vie in the Group A of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships.



Ahead of the championships, Team Kazakhstan will hold friendly matches with Belarus and South Korea on April 25 and 26.



South Korean hockey players arrived in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.