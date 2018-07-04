Team England through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarters over Colombia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Team England completed a list of the quarterfinalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday night following their dramatic 1-1 draw of the closing match of the Last 16 stage, TASS reports.

The knockout stage match between England and Colombia in Moscow was played in a mostly cloudy weather amid temperatures of about 20 degrees Centigrade, however, the Spartak Arena enjoyed an almost full house attendance with a registered number of 44,190 spectators attending the game.

The national team of Colombia, wearing the uniform of their famous bright yellow color, kicked off the ball to start the match after the toss of the coin by referee Mark Geiger, appointed to serve at the game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Last 16 stage between England and Colombia.



The number of football fans wearing the bright yellow outfit at the over 45,000-seat capacity Spartak Arena in Moscow obviously exceeded the number of England team's supporters seen at the stadium on Tuesday night.



The teams started with a careful testing of offences of the defense achieving a couple of corner and free kicks with no threatening strikes on the goal.



Statistics in the opening 20 minutes of the first half registered a slight dominance of England's share in the ball possession advantage of 56v percent against Colombia's 44%.



With about 15 minutes remaining before the mid-match break, Colombia's Wilmar Barrios was booked for a rough play granting an opportunity for England of a near-the-box free kick, which was eventually not executed by defender Kieran Trippier.



The added time of three minutes made no difference to the uneventful match between England and Colombia and both teams retreated to their locker rooms for a 15-minute pause with the scoreless draw.



Six minutes into the second half, Colombian defender Santiago Arias was booked for barging Harry Kane. The free kick was not delivered, but six minutes later Arias' teammate Carlos Sanchez was booked as well, but this time it was in the box of the Colombian side.



It was Harry Kane to put the ball into the Colombian net on the penalty shot, scoring his 6th goal at this FIFA World Cup, and opening the score at 1-0 in favor of his team.



A host of yellow cards followed the first goal in the match for the both sides, but enjoying the 1-0 lead over Colombia, team England's defense obviously cemented its net waiting for the final whistle to signal their entry into the quarterfinals stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



However, the Colombian team delighted its fans around the globe with a goal in the closing seconds of the match as defender Yerry Mina tied the score at 1-1 sending an uncatchable header into the net of the opponents, as well as sending the match into the overtime.



The goal was scored, when the Head Coach of Colombia Jose Pekerman, opted for the ‘all or nothing' strategy and sent goalkeeper David Ospina for the last minute corner kick, which eventually tied the match.



Colombia was clearly in the ball possession in the opening 15 minutes of the overtime period, staging multiple attacks on the team from England. The South American team also held strong on the ball in the following 15-minute stretch of the overtime period continuing with dangerous offensive rushes on the English side.



The penalty shootout saw England's Jordan Pickford saving one of the balls while another hit the upper bar of the goal. Colombia's Ospina made one save letting in the other shots and failing to take his team to the other round of the world championship.



Earlier on Tuesday, team Sweden defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals stage.



In all, 32 national football teams entered the 2018 FIFA World Cup and only 16 of them proceeded to the knockout phase after the group stage, which kicked off on June 14 and ended on June 28.



According to FIFA's official statistics, the total number of fans at all stadiums during 48 matches of the group stage came to 2,178,894 people, which carries an average of 45,394 at each match.



The national teams, which cleared the round of Last 16, are hosts Russia, Croatia, Uruguay, France, Brazil, Belgium, Sweden and England.



In the course of 48 matches played matches during this World Cup's group stage, a total of 122 goals were scored (2.54 per match on the average), with the national team of Belgium scoring the most in its three group stage matches (nine goals).