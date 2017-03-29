Team GGG comments on Astana Saunders fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representative of Gennady Golovkin's (37-0, 33 KOs) team Zhanar Utesheva spoke about Kazakhstani's possible fight with Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs), Sports.kz reports referring to The Steppe.

"Astana can host a bigger event than just another boxing night. This is a historical moment. The potential bout itself would have already been recorded in the annals of world's boxing, as it would be first unification bout for the title of ultimate world champion in 10 years. One step remains until Gennady Golovkin's cherished dream comes true. The title of an ultimate world champion means a hall of fame, honor and respect. It is recognition of all merits our boxer has. And he wants to take this step at home, in front of his compatriots, especially that this year is most suitable for this.

There are still a lot of rumors. The fate of the battle has not been defined yet. Any statements by third parties regarding this are nothing more than a self-PR. Team GGG did their best, but the boxing night is still in question, mainly because of the organizational moments from the Kazakh side", Utesheva said.

It is expected that Golovkin vs. Saunders will be held in Astana in June within the framework of EXPO-2017.