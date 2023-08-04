Team Kazakhstan arrive in Minsk for 2nd CIS Games

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes have arrived at Minsk National Airport to take part in the 2nd CIS Games.

«Very few competitions have been held following the pandemic, and the athletes who came in today will compete at such a level for the first time. It is very interesting to see how they will be able to prove their worth,» Tatiana Nazarova, Kazakhstan's senior reserve coach, said. The fact that the Games are open to competitors from any country makes the event even more competitive and exciting, she added, BelTA reports.

Member of Kazakhstan's national team Maxim Sanzhev admitted that the journey to Minsk was quite long, with transfers, but it didn't spoil the team's mood. «Many athletes traveled by air for the first time. I have never been to Belarus before. I feel quite nervous ahead of the discus and hammer throw competitions, but I try to concentrate on achieving my goals,» he said.

«I have never been to Belarus either. I am keen to see Minsk's architecture and walk around the city. Speaking of the competitions, I am determined to achieve good results. Perhaps I will meet rivals, with whom I have already competed, and this will give me more confidence,» athlete Margarita Kosinova said.