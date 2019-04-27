EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 27 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Team Kazakhstan beats S Korea ahead of 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan had a final test match ahead of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships Group A, Kazinform learnt from SPORTINFORM. The Kazakh team scored 3 goals in the match against South Korea. Dustin Boyd, Anton Sagadeyev and Anton Nekryach were the goal-scorers.

    Kazakhstan-South Korea 3:0 (1:0, 1:0, 1:0)
    1:0 - Boyd (Dietz) - 07:45 (shorthanded goal)
    2:0 - Sagadeyev (Shalapov, Akolzin) - 27:44
    3:0 - Nekryach (Zhailauov, Sagadeyev) - 47:47 (power play)

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!