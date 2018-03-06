Team Kazakhstan dominates, wins Asian Grappling Championship in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan scooped 33 medals (12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze) and took the first place in the overall standings at the Asian Grappling Championship in Bishkek, Kazinform refers to the press service of the country's grappling association.

Kazakhstanis left behind their main competitors, Kyrgyzstan and Iran, which finished second and third, respectively.

The tournament was held on March 5 in the Kyrgyz capital and for the first time grapplers competed alongside Greek-Roman and freestyle wrestlers under the auspices of the United World Wrestling (UWW).



It should be reminded that the Kazakh team won the last year's championship that was held in Astana as well, claiming more than forty medals.

This September Astana will host the 2018 World Grappling Championship.