Team Kazakhstan grabs 4 medals at 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Kazakh schoolchildren have won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI-2024), Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Hosted by Moldova, the competition brought together around 200 school students from 50 countries of the world. During the two-day event, the participants solved three problems daily, with only four hours given for each set. The Kazakh team demonstrated a hundred percent result having won four medals.

Photo credit: Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

Mansur Mamadakhunov, 9th grade student of Kyzylorda-based No 9 Bilim-Innovation Boarding School for Gifted Children, and Zhan Anri, 9th grade student from Almaty-based Republican School of Physics and Mathematics, grabbed gold medals each.

Photo credit: Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

Issatay Ismagzi, 9th grade student of the Bilim-Innovation Boarding School for Gifted Children from Taldykorgan, was awarded the silver medal. And bronze medal went to Arnur Nurgazin, 8th grade student of Semey-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School.

Photo credit: Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

The coaches are Temirlan Satylhanov, winner of international and republican olympiads, and Altair Ashurov, student of Nazarbayev University, winner of international olympiads.

Last year, Team Kazakhstan brought one gold, two silver and one bronze medals from the EJOI-2023.