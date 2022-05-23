Team Kazakhstan in top 3 of 2022 multi-sport Gymnasiade in Normandy

ROUEN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren collected 85 medals at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade in Normandy, France, including 32 gold, 32 silver and 21 bronze medals, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov.

Team Kazakhstan was among the top 3 best squads at the largest international multi-sport event in Normandy. Kazakhstani schoolchildren clinched medals in taekwondo, swimming, track-and-field athletics, judo, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, fencing, boxing, and other sports.

This was the first time Kazakhstan took part in the event together with over 3,500 participants from almost 70 countries of the world.

Minister Aimagambetov took to his Telegram channel to extend congratulations to our schoolchildren on their achievements.

In his message he said the medals is the result of training, perseverance, discipline and ambitiousness. He also went on to thank the teachers, trainers and parents for their contribution.