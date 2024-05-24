EN
    08:42, 24 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals

    Photo: KTF

    Team Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup held at the Beeline Arena in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan beat six-time Juniors Davis Cup champions Team Australia 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup.

    Damir Zhalgasbay of Kazakhstan stunned Cameron Burton of Australia 6-3, 6-0, earning the first point for his country.

    Another Kazakhstani Zangar Nurlanuly defeated Cruz Hewitt, son of the two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, 6-1, 6-0, sealing Team Kazakhstan’s qualification for the Finals.

    Kazakhstan is to play against either South Korea or Hong Kong in the semis of the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Juniors Davis Cup on May 24.

    Sport Tennis
