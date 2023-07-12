Team Kazakhstan wins 40 medals at Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From June 30 to July 10, Kyrgyzstan hosted the Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023 which gathered over 280 players from Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the International Chess Federation team.

Team Kazakhstan scooped 40 medals in various age categories.

The Kazakh team took 2nd in Classic with 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, leaving Uzbekistan behind. In U6 friendly game, young Kazakh players took 2 gold and 1 silver medals.

Kazakhstan ranked first in overall medal standings with 5 gold and 3 bronze medals in Blitz, and 7 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals in Rapid.