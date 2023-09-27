EN
    10:30, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Team Kazakhstan wins first gold at 19th Asian Games

    Team Kazakhstan wins first gold at 19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Trap shooters Zoya Kravchenko, Assem Orynbay and Olga Panarina brought a gold medal for the national team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The athletes showed the best result in a 50-target skeet with the score of 350 and set a record at the Games, leaving behind Chinese (348) and Thai (342) teams.

    Thus, Team Kazakhstan grabbed its first gold medal at the Games. The team has already won two silver and seven bronze medals.

    The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou till October 8.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
