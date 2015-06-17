ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super) and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin gave an exclusive interview to TMZ.

During the interview, Gennady Golovkin said that Mayweather would be his ‘dream fight' and he is 100% confident that he would win if they ever got in the ring together. Floyd Mayweather's team issued a statement telling that: "Everyone in boxing wants to fight Floyd. It's the biggest payday they could possibly have. Triple G has never fought a top opponent in his entire career." The Mayweather camp was even surprised that Golovkin was invited to the TMZ show. Source: Sports.kz.