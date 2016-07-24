EN
    12:32, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Team of Kyrgyz Armed Forces to take part in international competitions «Tank biathlon 2016» in Alabino

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The national team of Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces will take part in international competition "Tank biathlon 2016", which is held from July 30 to August 13, 2016 in Alabino (Russia).

    The press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces reports that, head of the State Committee for Defense Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major-General Marat Kenzhisariev seeing off the national team expressed hope that this year the results will be higher.

    The popularity of all-army held games is growing every year - more and more countries are showing interest to demonstrate their individual military training and coordination of team activities in large-scale and ambitious contests of tank technology.

    Kyrgyzstan has been participating in the "tank biathlon" since 2013 and takes the 6th place among teams from around the world.

    Also the competition will be attended by teams from Angola, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Greece, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia and Tajikistan, Kabar reported.

     

